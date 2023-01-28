Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.97) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 204.40 ($2.53).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

