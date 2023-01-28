Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

