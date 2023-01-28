JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday.
JCDecaux Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of EPA DEC opened at €21.86 ($23.76) on Friday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($40.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.71.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
