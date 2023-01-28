Jefferies Financial Group Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

