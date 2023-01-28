JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

