Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 124 ($1.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Trading Down 0.1 %

JUST opened at GBX 84.15 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of £873.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.61. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.85 ($1.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group

About Just Group

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92), for a total value of £1,057.46 ($1,309.22).

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.