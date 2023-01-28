Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kainos Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,488 ($18.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,563.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,410.32. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,960.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Kainos Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Kainos Group
In related news, insider Katie Davis acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,096 ($123,927.20).
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.