KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of KBR worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KBR by 71.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 427.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 132,123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $3,784,000.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

