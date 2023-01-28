Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €660.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($614.13) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($673.91) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA:KER opened at €557.70 ($606.20) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €523.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €512.27.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

