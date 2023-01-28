Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,576 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

