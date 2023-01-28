Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,696 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

