Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 889 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

