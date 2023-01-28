Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FCOR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

