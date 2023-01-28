Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

