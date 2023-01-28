Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

