Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PID. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

