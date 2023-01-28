Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $22.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

