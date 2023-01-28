Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.75 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

