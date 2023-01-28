Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $85.20 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

