Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,529.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

