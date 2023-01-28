Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 905 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

