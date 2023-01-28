Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.