Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,662,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,791,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,514.06.
  • On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.
  • On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

