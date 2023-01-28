Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,662,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,791,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.