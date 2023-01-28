Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.08.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

