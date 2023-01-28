Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

