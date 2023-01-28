Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $482.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

