Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,588 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Lantheus worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.6 %

LNTH stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

