Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $115,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

