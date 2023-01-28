Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,739 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,643,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,491,107.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

