Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LEN opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $101.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

