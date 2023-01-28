Lincoln National Corp Buys 759 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

