Lincoln National Corp Has $10.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 542,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 203,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

