Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ASML by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $667.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

