London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 752.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($111.43) to GBX 8,800 ($108.95) in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $22.94 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

