LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

