Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$163.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.66.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lumina Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

