Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

LMGDF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

