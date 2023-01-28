Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Lumina Gold Stock Down 6.1 %
LMGDF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
