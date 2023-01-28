Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

