Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

