Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

