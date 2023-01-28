Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 14,253 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $754,553.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,291 shares in the company, valued at $44,167,365.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEG opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.