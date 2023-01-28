Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

