National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

