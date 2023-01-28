National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $27.43 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

