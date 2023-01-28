Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($90.22) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($101.09) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

