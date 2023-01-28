NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust
In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.