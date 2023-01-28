NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.