Norman Murray Edwards Sells 200,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.75 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.73.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
