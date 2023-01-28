Norman Murray Edwards Sells 200,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.75 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

