Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSH opened at $28.55 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.