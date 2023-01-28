Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,106 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safehold were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

