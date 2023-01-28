Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 434 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

